Bear Attack Amid Anti-Naxalite Operation in Chhattisgarh

During an anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police officer was injured after being attacked by a bear, officials reported. The incident occurred in the dense Karegutta forest area, posing additional risks for officers on such missions.

Vetti Kanna, the injured officer, suffered deep lacerations to his leg. After being rescued by fellow officers, he was airlifted to the Bijapur district headquarters and admitted to the hospital for urgent care, according to police sources.

Following initial treatment, Kanna was referred to a medical facility in Raipur for further care. Authorities noted that security personnel in the Bastar region, which encompasses seven districts including Bijapur, frequently encounter dangers from both Naxalites and wildlife.