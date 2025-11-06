Left Menu

Bear Attack Amid Anti-Naxalite Operation in Chhattisgarh

A police officer was injured by a bear while on an anti-Naxalite mission in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. After sustaining leg injuries, he was rescued, airlifted, and initially treated at a district hospital before being referred to Raipur. Such wildlife encounters are not uncommon during operations in the Bastar region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:07 IST
Bear Attack Amid Anti-Naxalite Operation in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During an anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police officer was injured after being attacked by a bear, officials reported. The incident occurred in the dense Karegutta forest area, posing additional risks for officers on such missions.

Vetti Kanna, the injured officer, suffered deep lacerations to his leg. After being rescued by fellow officers, he was airlifted to the Bijapur district headquarters and admitted to the hospital for urgent care, according to police sources.

Following initial treatment, Kanna was referred to a medical facility in Raipur for further care. Authorities noted that security personnel in the Bastar region, which encompasses seven districts including Bijapur, frequently encounter dangers from both Naxalites and wildlife.

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Democratic Dilemma: Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations

Bihar's Democratic Dilemma: Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations

 India
2
Teenage Perpetrator Behind Uruapan Mayor's Tragic Shooting

Teenage Perpetrator Behind Uruapan Mayor's Tragic Shooting

 Global
3
Azam Khan Critiques Law and Order in UP

Azam Khan Critiques Law and Order in UP

 India
4
Nancy Pelosi: A Four-Decade Legacy in U.S. Politics to End

Nancy Pelosi: A Four-Decade Legacy in U.S. Politics to End

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025