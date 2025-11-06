Bear Attack Amid Anti-Naxalite Operation in Chhattisgarh
A police officer was injured by a bear while on an anti-Naxalite mission in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. After sustaining leg injuries, he was rescued, airlifted, and initially treated at a district hospital before being referred to Raipur. Such wildlife encounters are not uncommon during operations in the Bastar region.
- Country:
- India
During an anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police officer was injured after being attacked by a bear, officials reported. The incident occurred in the dense Karegutta forest area, posing additional risks for officers on such missions.
Vetti Kanna, the injured officer, suffered deep lacerations to his leg. After being rescued by fellow officers, he was airlifted to the Bijapur district headquarters and admitted to the hospital for urgent care, according to police sources.
Following initial treatment, Kanna was referred to a medical facility in Raipur for further care. Authorities noted that security personnel in the Bastar region, which encompasses seven districts including Bijapur, frequently encounter dangers from both Naxalites and wildlife.
ALSO READ
Drone Sightings Disrupt Gothenburg Airport Operations
Breaking Barriers: China's Call for Global Green Trade Cooperation
Two dead, three injured after being hit by suburban train near Sandhurst Road railway station in south Mumbai: Police.
Delhi Police Busts Human Trafficking Operation in Paharganj with 'Say Help' App
Infosys Unveils AI Agent to Revolutionize Energy Sector Operations