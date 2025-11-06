International Court Approves Charges Against Fugitive Warlord Kony

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has confirmed charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity against Uganda's notorious fugitive, Joseph Kony. As the leader of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), Kony faces 39 counts involving murder, rape, use of child soldiers, sexual slavery, and forced pregnancy during the early 2000s.

The arrest warrant, initially issued in 2005, makes Kony the ICC's longest-standing fugitive. Court-appointed lawyers attempted to delay the case, but judges ruled that Kony could be charged with the crimes laid out by the prosecution. The judges stated that substantial evidence suggests Kony ordered attacks and abductions of civilians, women, and children.

Kony is directly implicated in 10 counts related to his personal actions, including enslavement, forced marriage, and persecution based on age and gender. Prosecutors hailed the court's decision as pivotal for bringing justice and affirmed continual efforts to apprehend Kony, whose LRA caused significant devastation in Uganda during his reign.

