Tragic Death Sparks Police Accusation Controversy

A Dalit man's death in Maujampur, allegedly from police action, triggers controversy. The deceased's family claims he was pushed off a roof by police during a raid. Police deny this, citing cardiac arrest as the cause of death. An investigation is underway, with potential legal consequences for the officers involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the village of Maujampur, allegations have emerged surrounding the tragic death of Satyabhan, a 55-year-old Dalit man, during a police raid. Family members claim Satyabhan was pushed from the roof by officers, leading to his demise.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi disputes these claims, asserting that the police did not enter the home after learning their suspect was not present. Despite this, a video has circulated showing Satyabhan, before his death, accusing police of assault and pushing him.

An investigation is in progress, with charges filed against Sub-Inspector Rahul Sisodia and another constable under various sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The incident has drawn significant public attention and demands for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

