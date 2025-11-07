Sandwich Hurling Fury: Not Guilty Verdict Stirs Debate Over D.C. Law Enforcement

A Washington, D.C. man, Sean Dunn, was acquitted of misdemeanor assault after hurling a sandwich at a federal agent during rising tensions over President Donald Trump's law enforcement measures. The incident, caught on video, depicted Dunn berating officers before launching his snack at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent.

The trial, which lasted three days, underscored the controversial surge of federal agents deployed by Trump to curb crime in the capital. Dunn's attorney argued the act was a harmless expression of frustration, not capable of harming well-protected agents, while the prosecution saw it as a deliberate attempt to impede law enforcement efforts.

The case drew attention as grand juries repeatedly challenged the Justice Department's aggressive prosecutions, marking a significant pushback against the administration's tactics. Despite initial felony charges, the case was reduced to a misdemeanor, symbolizing the complex dynamics of federal authority versus public dissent during Trump's tenure.