Survivor's Testimony: Harrowing Accounts of Hostage Ordeal in Gaza

An Israeli captive, Rom Braslavski, released in October, has spoken to an Israeli TV channel about enduring sexual violence during his captivity in Gaza by Palestinian militants. He is the first male hostage to make such a public allegation, sharing his ordeal in Channel 13's Hazinor program.

Braslavski detailed his humiliation and suffering under captivity, describing being stripped, tied up, and subjected to sexual violence intended to crush his dignity. Holding back tears, he shared his prayers for deliverance during his two-year ordeal. Reuters couldn't independently confirm the account.

The Islamic Jihad, holding Braslavski until his October release, denied his abuse claims. An Israeli spokeswoman highlighted his account as evidence of Gaza militants' true nature. United Nations experts also reported findings of sexual violence against hostages in Gaza, with similar claims from four female captives.

