Supreme Court Faces High-Profile Challenges on Trump's Policies

In a high-stakes series of legal battles, the U.S. Supreme Court is currently examining various challenges related to the actions of President Donald Trump since he resumed office. The cases span numerous issues including presidential powers, tariffs, immigration policy, and the independence of federal agencies.

A significant case to be decided involves the legality of Trump's expansive tariffs, which have raised questions about presidential authority under a 1977 law used for national emergencies. Justices expressed skepticism from both ideological sides about Trump's claims, indicating potential for a divided decision. A ruling is expected by June.

Additional cases involve contentious topics such as birthright citizenship, troop deployments in domestic locations, and the firing of federal workers. Each case presents a crucial test of the presidential reach and interpretation of constitutional rights, signaling an impactful year for the nation's highest court.

