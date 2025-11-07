Left Menu

Humanitarian Agreement: British Nationals Repatriated from Indonesian Death Row

British nationals Lindsay Sandiford and Shahab Shahabadi, convicted of drug offences, were repatriated from Indonesia under a humanitarian agreement. Sandiford was initially sentenced in 2013 for smuggling cocaine into Bali. The decision to send them back to the UK was prompted by their health and aged condition.

In a remarkable cross-national accord, two British citizens, Lindsay Sandiford and Shahab Shahabadi, were repatriated from Indonesia to the UK on humanitarian grounds after serving time on drug-related charges. Sandiford faced her sentence in 2013 when 4.8 kg of cocaine was discovered in her suitcase lining upon arrival in Bali.

Accompanied by Shahabadi, who was also serving a lengthy sentence for drug crimes, the pair left Bali for London in the early hours of Friday, marking a significant diplomatic arrangement between Jakarta and London. Their journey follows discussions spearheaded by Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia's minister for legal affairs, emphasizing humanitarian concerns.

At Bali's Kerobokan prison, Britain's deputy ambassador, Matthew Downing, confirmed Sandiford's case would adhere to UK laws, avoiding speculation on future legal proceedings. This agreement opens pathways for Indonesia to seek repatriation of its nationals from Britain, highlighting a mutual judicial understanding.

