Fraud Unveiled: Anantnag Land Compensation Scandal

The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Kashmir has initiated legal proceedings against ten individuals, including four officials from the revenue department, in connection with a land compensation fraud case in the Anantnag district.

This fraudulent activity involved the disbursement of compensation to beneficiaries who did not exist, claiming that their land was acquired for constructing the Verinag–Kokernag road. The project commenced in 2015, yet some official records were allegedly manipulated to facilitate this deceit.

The charges, filed at the Court of the Special Judge (Anti-Corruption) in Anantnag, outline how some revenue officials conspired with private individuals to forge documents. This resulted in wrongful gains and a significant loss to the state treasury, compromising public trust in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)