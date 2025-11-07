Left Menu

Fraud Unveiled: Anantnag Land Compensation Scandal

The Crime Branch Kashmir's Economic Offences Wing has filed a chargesheet against ten people, including four revenue department officials, for a land compensation fraud in Anantnag. The case involves compensation paid to non-existent beneficiaries during the Verinag–Kokernag road project. Officials allegedly conspired to secure illegal funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:48 IST
Fraud Unveiled: Anantnag Land Compensation Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Kashmir has initiated legal proceedings against ten individuals, including four officials from the revenue department, in connection with a land compensation fraud case in the Anantnag district.

This fraudulent activity involved the disbursement of compensation to beneficiaries who did not exist, claiming that their land was acquired for constructing the Verinag–Kokernag road. The project commenced in 2015, yet some official records were allegedly manipulated to facilitate this deceit.

The charges, filed at the Court of the Special Judge (Anti-Corruption) in Anantnag, outline how some revenue officials conspired with private individuals to forge documents. This resulted in wrongful gains and a significant loss to the state treasury, compromising public trust in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emerging Market Shifts: A Week of Risks and Rate Reactions

Emerging Market Shifts: A Week of Risks and Rate Reactions

 Global
2
Major MDMA Drug Bust in Rajasthan

Major MDMA Drug Bust in Rajasthan

 India
3
NTPC Green Energy's Bold Rs 1,500 Crore Debt Venture

NTPC Green Energy's Bold Rs 1,500 Crore Debt Venture

 India
4
DeepSeek: The Rising 'Little Dragon' Challenging AI's Bounds

DeepSeek: The Rising 'Little Dragon' Challenging AI's Bounds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025