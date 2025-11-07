Left Menu

Supreme Court Rules: Non-Disclosure of Conviction Leads to Election Disqualification

The Supreme Court has ruled that failure to disclose a prior conviction disqualifies a candidate from office. A case involving former councillor Poonam, who did not disclose her cheque bounce conviction, led to her disqualification. The ruling emphasizes the importance of transparent candidate information for voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:49 IST
Supreme Court Rules: Non-Disclosure of Conviction Leads to Election Disqualification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has set a significant precedent by ruling that candidates who fail to disclose past convictions in their nomination forms face disqualification. This decision was made by Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar in response to an appeal involving a former councillor, Poonam.

Poonam, who served in the Nagar Parishad of Bhikangaon, Madhya Pradesh, was unseated from her post. She had been convicted in a cheque bounce case, resulting in a one-year imprisonment and was ordered to pay compensation. Her failure to reveal this conviction during her nomination process led to her disqualification.

The bench rejected her plea for clemency, asserting that such non-disclosure restricts voters' ability to make informed decisions. The court emphasized that withholding conviction information undermines electoral transparency and invalidates the election outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emerging Market Shifts: A Week of Risks and Rate Reactions

Emerging Market Shifts: A Week of Risks and Rate Reactions

 Global
2
Major MDMA Drug Bust in Rajasthan

Major MDMA Drug Bust in Rajasthan

 India
3
NTPC Green Energy's Bold Rs 1,500 Crore Debt Venture

NTPC Green Energy's Bold Rs 1,500 Crore Debt Venture

 India
4
DeepSeek: The Rising 'Little Dragon' Challenging AI's Bounds

DeepSeek: The Rising 'Little Dragon' Challenging AI's Bounds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025