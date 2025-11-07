Supreme Court Rules: Non-Disclosure of Conviction Leads to Election Disqualification
The Supreme Court has ruled that failure to disclose a prior conviction disqualifies a candidate from office. A case involving former councillor Poonam, who did not disclose her cheque bounce conviction, led to her disqualification. The ruling emphasizes the importance of transparent candidate information for voters.
The Supreme Court has set a significant precedent by ruling that candidates who fail to disclose past convictions in their nomination forms face disqualification. This decision was made by Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar in response to an appeal involving a former councillor, Poonam.
Poonam, who served in the Nagar Parishad of Bhikangaon, Madhya Pradesh, was unseated from her post. She had been convicted in a cheque bounce case, resulting in a one-year imprisonment and was ordered to pay compensation. Her failure to reveal this conviction during her nomination process led to her disqualification.
The bench rejected her plea for clemency, asserting that such non-disclosure restricts voters' ability to make informed decisions. The court emphasized that withholding conviction information undermines electoral transparency and invalidates the election outcome.
