Doctor Arrested for Supporting Banned Outfit in J&K

A doctor named Adil Ahmed was arrested for putting up posters supporting the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar. Employed at a private hospital in Saharanpur, Ahmed was taken into custody by the Srinagar police. The case was initiated after CCTV footage linked him to the incident.

A doctor employed at a private hospital in Saharanpur has been arrested for allegedly supporting a banned terror outfit. The accused, identified as Adil Ahmed from Anantnag, was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for reportedly putting up posters of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar, official sources revealed.

The arrest was confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal. Following the recent discovery of posters promoting the banned outfit, a swift investigation led to Ahmed's identification through CCTV footage, according to police sources.

The Srinagar police, in collaboration with local authorities and the Special Operations Group, conducted a raid at the Ambala Road hospital where Ahmed was employed. After being caught, he was presented in court and subsequently granted transit remand for further interrogation in Srinagar.

