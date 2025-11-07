Doctor Arrested for Supporting Banned Outfit in J&K

A doctor employed at a private hospital in Saharanpur has been arrested for allegedly supporting a banned terror outfit. The accused, identified as Adil Ahmed from Anantnag, was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for reportedly putting up posters of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar, official sources revealed.

The arrest was confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal. Following the recent discovery of posters promoting the banned outfit, a swift investigation led to Ahmed's identification through CCTV footage, according to police sources.

The Srinagar police, in collaboration with local authorities and the Special Operations Group, conducted a raid at the Ambala Road hospital where Ahmed was employed. After being caught, he was presented in court and subsequently granted transit remand for further interrogation in Srinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)