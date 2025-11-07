Left Menu

Tragic Tiger Attack Spurs Action in Mysuru Reserves

Following a fatal tiger attack in Mysuru district, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre suspended safari operations in major reserves. The attack, in which farmer Chowdayya Nayak was killed, marks the third such incident in a month, prompting enhanced efforts to capture the tiger amidst growing human-wildlife conflicts.

Updated: 07-11-2025 14:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer was tragically killed in a tiger attack in Mysuru district, leading Karnataka's Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, to suspend safari operations at Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves. The incident underscores rising human-wildlife conflicts in the region.

The victim, identified as Chowdayya Nayak, was killed in Hale Heggudilu village, marking the third fatal attack in a month. In response, the Minister ordered an immediate halt to trekking and safari activities, and redirected staff to aid in capturing the tiger.

This tragic event follows review meetings and warnings about potential suspensions of safaris. The Minister stated the attacks were deeply distressing and has directed significant resources towards capturing the problematic tiger.

