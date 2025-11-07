Left Menu

Mystical Deception: Pune IT Professional Duped by Self-Proclaimed Healer

A Pune-based IT professional, Dipak Dolas, accused a self-proclaimed godwoman of cheating him out of Rs 14 crore. The woman, along with two others, promised to heal his daughters' health issues through spiritual means. Despite substantial payments, no improvements occurred, leading Dolas to file a complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:23 IST
A self-proclaimed godwoman alongside two accomplices has been detained in Pune following accusations that she swindled an IT professional out of Rs 14 crore. According to police on Friday, she claimed to cure his daughters' ailments through her supposed spiritual powers.

The victim, software engineer Dipak Dolas, recently filed a report with Pune police, alleging fraud by the woman who professed to have spiritual healing abilities. The complaint accused the godwoman of duping him using assurances of divine intervention.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated that a cheating case was initially filed at the Kothrud Police station before being moved to the Economic Offences Wing. Three individuals from Nashik were detained, including the suspected healer, as the process of their arrest was underway. Despite significant financial transfers and promised recoveries, the daughters' conditions showed no improvement, prompting the accusation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

