Judicial Showdown: Trump's Military Move Under Scrutiny

A pivotal legal decision looms as U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut prepares to rule on Friday whether former President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Portland contravened federal law. This significant trial questions the extent of presidential power in deploying the military within U.S. borders.

The case, brought by Oregon's Attorney General and the City of Portland, spotlights dueling narratives over Trump's escalation toward protests against federal immigration policies. The Justice Department insists the deployment was necessary due to violence, while local representatives argue it contravened constitutional norms.

The temporary ban on deploying troops to Portland, previously enacted by Immergut, may become permanent, further influencing the ongoing national debate over the federal government's military powers. The ruling could set a precedent, potentially reaching the U.S. Supreme Court for a final verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)