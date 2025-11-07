Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing Woman's Body Found in Jharkhand Well

The body of Kajal Kumari, a 22-year-old woman who had been missing since Wednesday, was found in a well in Godda district, Jharkhand. She reportedly disappeared following a quarrel with her husband. The police are investigating the circumstances of her death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:26 IST
  • India

The body of a 22-year-old woman, Kajal Kumari, who went missing on Wednesday, has been discovered in a well located in Jharkhand's Godda district, confirmed the police authorities.

Originating from Bhagalpur in Bihar, Kumari's remains were found in the well within Bagjori village, falling under the jurisdiction of Mahagama police station.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Chandrashekhar Azad indicated that her disappearance followed an altercation with her husband. The body has been sent for post-mortem analysis, and a thorough investigation has been initiated to uncover the details surrounding her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

