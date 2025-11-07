Left Menu

Army's Strategic Preparedness Ensures Peace

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar assessed the readiness of troops in the Jammu-Pathankot sector. As winter approaches, this review aims to bolster defenses against terrorist threats in this strategic region. Lt Gen Katiyar praised the soldiers for their professionalism, technology integration, and uncompromising operational standards.

The operational readiness of troops in the Jammu-Pathankot sector was under keen scrutiny as the Army's Western Commander, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, conducted a comprehensive review on Friday, officials stated.

With winter fast approaching, the top official aimed to enhance defenses against potential terrorist threats in the high-altitude and forested areas of the Jammu division.

Lt Gen Katiyar commended the troops for their professionalism, the seamless integration of modern technologies, and their steadfast commitment to operational excellence, reinforcing the Army's vigilance and resolve.

