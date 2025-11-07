Army's Strategic Preparedness Ensures Peace

The operational readiness of troops in the Jammu-Pathankot sector was under keen scrutiny as the Army's Western Commander, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, conducted a comprehensive review on Friday, officials stated.

With winter fast approaching, the top official aimed to enhance defenses against potential terrorist threats in the high-altitude and forested areas of the Jammu division.

Lt Gen Katiyar commended the troops for their professionalism, the seamless integration of modern technologies, and their steadfast commitment to operational excellence, reinforcing the Army's vigilance and resolve.