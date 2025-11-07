Shocking Mosque Explosion in Jakarta: A Community in Chaos

In a shocking turn of events, explosions at a mosque in Jakarta during Friday prayers have left dozens injured, with police suspecting a 17-year-old student as the potential perpetrator. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, resulting in significant panic and disruption.

Witnesses described the chaos, as Luciana, a school canteen worker, recounted the massive sound and ensuing panic. The explosions led to minor and serious injuries, including burns, affecting at least 55 individuals who were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities are intensifying their investigation, focusing on the suspect's background and motives. Meanwhile, the scene remains cordoned off as a crime area, and forensic teams continue to gather evidence amidst the echoes of fear and uncertainty.

