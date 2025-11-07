Left Menu

Shocking Mosque Explosion in Jakarta: A Community in Chaos

A mosque in Jakarta was rocked by explosions during Friday prayers, leaving dozens injured. Police suspect a 17-year-old student as the perpetrator. The incident has stirred panic in the community, marking a rare attack on a mosque amidst Indonesia's history of targeting churches and Western establishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:24 IST
In a shocking turn of events, explosions at a mosque in Jakarta during Friday prayers have left dozens injured, with police suspecting a 17-year-old student as the potential perpetrator. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, resulting in significant panic and disruption.

Witnesses described the chaos, as Luciana, a school canteen worker, recounted the massive sound and ensuing panic. The explosions led to minor and serious injuries, including burns, affecting at least 55 individuals who were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities are intensifying their investigation, focusing on the suspect's background and motives. Meanwhile, the scene remains cordoned off as a crime area, and forensic teams continue to gather evidence amidst the echoes of fear and uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

