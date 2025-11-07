Police Personnel in Tax Return Turmoil: Buldhana's Income Tax Dilemma

In a startling revelation, hundreds of police officers in Buldhana have been notified for submitting incorrect income tax returns, an official confirmed on Friday.

A wireless communication from the Buldhana superintendent indicated that Assistant Income Tax Commissioner (INV), Nagpur, had flagged this issue on October 23. The communication pointed out an income tax investigation implicating a policeman named Vishnu Mule, who allegedly assisted several others in the district in erroneous filings.

The official letter claimed that phony deductions were documented, with misconduct involving chartered accountants. Affected individuals must submit amended returns by November 10, 2025, to preclude actions by the tax department. A list containing the names of 1633 personnel has been compiled, although some entries are repeated for multiple years.