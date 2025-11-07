Left Menu

EU Force Rescues Maltese Tanker from Somali Pirates

The EU naval mission, Operation ATALANTA, successfully freed the Maltese-flagged tanker Hellas Aphrodite from pirate control off Somalia. All 24 crew members are safe without any reported injuries.

Updated: 07-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:43 IST
A European Union anti-piracy force on Friday successfully liberated the Maltese-flagged merchant tanker, Hellas Aphrodite, from pirates who had seized it off the coast of Somalia the previous day, according to EU naval mission Operation ATALANTA.

The operation ensured the safety of the tanker's entire 24-person crew, with no injuries reported during the rescue process, as confirmed by the statement from Operation ATALANTA.

Efforts continue to reduce piracy threats in the increasingly perilous waters around Somalia, a region where shipping routes are frequently targeted.

