Left Menu

Gurugram Extortion Racket: Lawyer and Accomplices Nabbed

Three individuals, including lawyer Geetika Chawla, were arrested in Gurugram for extorting money by implicating victims in false POCSO cases. The police seized cash, jewelry, and digital devices. The arrests follow a complaint against the trio, who targeted individuals facing marital disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:22 IST
Gurugram Extortion Racket: Lawyer and Accomplices Nabbed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram police have arrested three individuals, including a woman lawyer, for allegedly extorting money by falsely implicating a man under the POCSO Act, officials reported on Friday.

The accused, who targeted locals with marital disputes, include lawyer Geetika Chawla and her husband Harsh Kumar from Tata Primanti Society in Gurugram, and Hanuman from Ajmer, Rajasthan. Investigators recovered Rs 1.14 crore in cash, jewelry worth Rs 2.88 crore, mobile phones, and various documents, prompting an Income Tax Department inquiry.

Additional probes revealed that the trio, appearing under false identities, hatched a conspiracy against a victim from Park View Society. This uncovered an increasing pattern of extortion linked to marital dispute cases, with police expanding their investigation following the arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NIA Cracks Down on Naxal-linked Network in Chhattisgarh

NIA Cracks Down on Naxal-linked Network in Chhattisgarh

 India
2
NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Network in Chhattisgarh

NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Network in Chhattisgarh

 India
3
Rajasthan's Gehlot Slams BJP for Politicizing Vande Mataram Anniversary

Rajasthan's Gehlot Slams BJP for Politicizing Vande Mataram Anniversary

 India
4
Positive Signals for Nexperia's Chip Deliveries Resuming

Positive Signals for Nexperia's Chip Deliveries Resuming

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025