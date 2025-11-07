Gurugram Extortion Racket: Lawyer and Accomplices Nabbed

The Gurugram police have arrested three individuals, including a woman lawyer, for allegedly extorting money by falsely implicating a man under the POCSO Act, officials reported on Friday.

The accused, who targeted locals with marital disputes, include lawyer Geetika Chawla and her husband Harsh Kumar from Tata Primanti Society in Gurugram, and Hanuman from Ajmer, Rajasthan. Investigators recovered Rs 1.14 crore in cash, jewelry worth Rs 2.88 crore, mobile phones, and various documents, prompting an Income Tax Department inquiry.

Additional probes revealed that the trio, appearing under false identities, hatched a conspiracy against a victim from Park View Society. This uncovered an increasing pattern of extortion linked to marital dispute cases, with police expanding their investigation following the arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)