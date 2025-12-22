Gurugram Police Demolish Notorious Criminal's Illegally Built Home

The Gurugram Police, alongside district administration and enforcement officials from the Municipal Corporation, took decisive action against organized crime on Monday by demolishing the illegal residence of Narender, known as Sonu Rathi. His residence, constructed without permissions on a 1000-square-yard plot in Alipur, was the focus of this enforcement operation.

Sonu Rathi, a 39-year-old history-sheeter, has been involved in serious criminal activities since 2011, accumulating a total of 19 cases in various police stations. Released on bail, he stands accused of major offenses, including the 2019 murder of his rival, gangster Ashok Rathi, further intensifying the gang feuds in the area.

The demolition, executed with a strong police presence, is part of a broader initiative to dismantle organized crime networks. Sonu Rathi's gang, which includes dangerous associates, has been linked to numerous crimes such as extortion, illegal arms dealings, kidnappings, and violent confrontations.

