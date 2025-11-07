Left Menu

Divided Opinions Emerge Over Supreme Court Order on Stray Animal Removal

The Supreme Court's directive to remove stray dogs and cattle from public spaces has received mixed reactions. While Resident Welfare Associations praise the move for ensuring public safety, animal rights activists criticize it as impractical and cruel, citing the ecological roles these animals play and the logistical challenges of relocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:30 IST
Divided Opinions Emerge Over Supreme Court Order on Stray Animal Removal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent order to remove stray dogs and cattle from public spaces has ignited a debate between Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and animal rights activists. RWAs have hailed the decision, emphasizing the need for public safety and hygiene, especially in schools, hospitals, and highways.

In stark contrast, animal rights campaigners denounce the move as "cruel" and "detached from reality." Gauri Mulekhi emphasized that community dogs have long been integral to institutional areas, and relocating them is an impractical aspiration that may lead to logistical nightmares.

Highlighting ecological concerns, Dr. Asher Jesudoss noted the crucial role community dogs play in maintaining urban ecosystems. Mini Aravindan from PETA criticized the order's lack of consideration for practical implementation and called for solutions like the Animal Birth Control Rules, advocating a shift in lifestyle towards veganism to address the root of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NIA Cracks Down on Naxal-linked Network in Chhattisgarh

NIA Cracks Down on Naxal-linked Network in Chhattisgarh

 India
2
NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Network in Chhattisgarh

NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Network in Chhattisgarh

 India
3
Rajasthan's Gehlot Slams BJP for Politicizing Vande Mataram Anniversary

Rajasthan's Gehlot Slams BJP for Politicizing Vande Mataram Anniversary

 India
4
Positive Signals for Nexperia's Chip Deliveries Resuming

Positive Signals for Nexperia's Chip Deliveries Resuming

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025