Divided Opinions Emerge Over Supreme Court Order on Stray Animal Removal
The Supreme Court's directive to remove stray dogs and cattle from public spaces has received mixed reactions. While Resident Welfare Associations praise the move for ensuring public safety, animal rights activists criticize it as impractical and cruel, citing the ecological roles these animals play and the logistical challenges of relocation.
The Supreme Court's recent order to remove stray dogs and cattle from public spaces has ignited a debate between Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and animal rights activists. RWAs have hailed the decision, emphasizing the need for public safety and hygiene, especially in schools, hospitals, and highways.
In stark contrast, animal rights campaigners denounce the move as "cruel" and "detached from reality." Gauri Mulekhi emphasized that community dogs have long been integral to institutional areas, and relocating them is an impractical aspiration that may lead to logistical nightmares.
Highlighting ecological concerns, Dr. Asher Jesudoss noted the crucial role community dogs play in maintaining urban ecosystems. Mini Aravindan from PETA criticized the order's lack of consideration for practical implementation and called for solutions like the Animal Birth Control Rules, advocating a shift in lifestyle towards veganism to address the root of the issue.
