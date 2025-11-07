Minister Finalises Abalone Appeals, Pledges Balance Between Livelihoods and Conservation

In a significant move bringing long-awaited certainty to South Africa’s embattled abalone sector, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr. Dion George, has concluded the determination of approximately 150 appeals submitted by fishers and industry participants. The appeals arose following refusals of exemption applications under the Marine Living Resources Act (MLRA), after a stringent verification and compliance process undertaken by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE).

A Step Toward Clarity and Stability

For nearly a decade, South Africa’s abalone fishery has operated under provisional frameworks following the reversion of abalone fishing rights to the State in 2014. To prevent a collapse of livelihoods in coastal communities, the department issued annual exemptions to former right holders, allowing limited harvesting while a new rights allocation process was being developed.

The appeals finalised this week were lodged by applicants whose exemption requests were declined. Many, according to the department, had breached conditions of previous permits or failed to meet the compliance standards required under the MLRA.

By concluding these appeals, Minister George has provided long-awaited clarity to many fishers uncertain about their future in the sector.

Balancing Conservation and Coastal Livelihoods

Minister George acknowledged the economic and social vulnerability of coastal communities that depend on abalone fishing, particularly in the Western and Eastern Cape. However, he stressed that environmental sustainability remains paramount in ensuring the long-term viability of the fishery.

“I am deeply aware of the socio-economic realities facing fishers in the abalone sector. However, we must also confront the fragile state of the abalone resource, which has suffered from years of overfishing and illegal harvesting. Its recovery demands a science-based and responsible approach,” the Minister said.

South Africa’s abalone (Haliotis midae) — a species prized in Asian markets — has faced decades of decline due to poaching, smuggling, and environmental pressures. Despite enforcement measures and monitoring programmes, the species remains under serious threat, with illegal harvesting continuing to undermine legitimate small-scale fisheries.

Reviewing the Management Framework

To secure the long-term sustainability of the fishery, Minister George has directed the DFFE to review the current management framework and develop strategies to strengthen both regulation and formalisation within the sector. This includes improving permit systems, monitoring and enforcement, and supporting legal small-scale fishers through community-based management models.

The department will also explore mechanisms to enhance traceability and transparency in the abalone trade — crucial to curbing black-market exports and improving local economic participation.

“We are committed to building a fair, transparent, and inclusive process that ensures both the sustainability of the resource and the prosperity of communities who depend on it,” George added.

A Sector Under Pressure

The abalone industry, once a cornerstone of South Africa’s coastal economy, has suffered from years of exploitation and policy uncertainty. Illegal harvesting — often linked to transnational criminal networks — has devastated wild abalone stocks, forcing the government to maintain tight quotas and temporary exemptions.

Experts have long warned that without enhanced enforcement, habitat protection, and alternative livelihoods, the resource could collapse entirely. The government’s challenge has been to find a balance between protecting ecosystems and preserving jobs in communities already facing poverty and unemployment.

Looking Ahead: Toward a Sustainable Future

The DFFE’s forthcoming review is expected to outline new approaches for community co-management, stricter compliance oversight, and possibly a revived rights allocation process that integrates both social justice and conservation principles.

Environmental economists have noted that rebuilding abalone stocks through restocking programmes, aquaculture investment, and stricter trade monitoring could position South Africa as a global model for sustainable marine resource management.

Minister George reaffirmed his commitment to steering the abalone sector toward recovery through science, consultation, and transparency.

“Sustainable management is key to securing the future of South Africa’s abalone fishery. We must act decisively today to ensure that future generations can benefit from this valuable marine resource,” he said.

The finalisation of these appeals marks a crucial step in re-establishing trust, stability, and accountability within one of the country’s most sensitive marine sectors — a move that signals both renewed oversight and long-term vision for South Africa’s blue economy.