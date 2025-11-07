Left Menu

Court Clash Over November Food Stamp Benefits Amid U.S. Shutdown

The Trump administration is appealing a federal judge's order to pay full November SNAP benefits to 42 million Americans during the ongoing government shutdown, citing judicial overreach and calling for congressional resolution instead. The case involves major cities and community groups challenging the administration's decision.

The Trump administration has escalated a legal battle by asking a federal appeals court to block a judge's mandate to distribute full food stamp benefits for November to low-income Americans. This move follows an order by U.S. District Judge John McConnell in Providence that accused the administration of politically motivated withholding of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds amid a prolonged government shutdown.

The Department of Justice, on Friday, argued before the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that McConnell exceeded his authority. They emphasized that judges lack the power to allocate federal money, suggesting the current crisis stems from congressional failures rather than judicial responsibilities. "There's no legal precedent for such an order," the department asserted, indicating the need for legislative action.

The disputed case was initiated by large U.S. cities and numerous public service organizations. These groups challenge the administration's partial payout decision for November SNAP benefits, intended for those earning below 130% of the federal poverty line. As similar lawsuits emerge from Democratic-led states, responses to the appeal are anticipated shortly.

