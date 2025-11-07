U.S. Concerns Over Israel's Gaza Campaign: A Controversial Debate
U.S. intelligence indicated potential war crimes by Israel during its Gaza campaign, causing alarm among officials. The intelligence, not widely shared until late in the Biden administration, highlighted internal Israeli military doubts about legal tactics. U.S. debates considered implications of cutting military support to Israel.
U.S. intelligence reports have surfaced, indicating potential war crimes by Israel during its military operations in Gaza. The revelation, held back until late Biden administration, exposed concerns within the Israeli military over the legality of their methods, which contradicted Israel's public defense of its actions.
The intelligence, not initially circulated widely, intensified debates within the U.S. government. These discussions raised alarms about Israel's conduct, sparking interagency meetings to decide on a potential response, particularly regarding future military support.
Despite mounting evidence, the conclusion was that the U.S. lacked sufficient proof to accuse Israel of intentional violations of humanitarian laws, influencing the decision to maintain arms support and intelligence sharing with Israel, amidst fears of bolstering Hamas's position.
