Refused Bail: Gravity of 1993 Mumbai Blasts

A special court in Mumbai has denied bail to Munna Halari and Shoeb Qureshi, two key accused in the 1993 serial blasts case, citing the gravity and seriousness of the crime. The court, presided over by Special Judge VD Kedar, ruled on Thursday that there was insufficient cause to release Halari, who had been on the run for nearly three decades.

Qureshi's bail plea was also rejected as the court found no change in his legal circumstances since his last application. Both men, arrested in separate operations by the Gujarat ATS, face serious allegations, including providing logistical support and participating in arms training. Prosecution argues they play integral roles in the deadly conspiracy.

The court, noting the trial's progress with 16 witnesses examined and 25-30 remaining, emphasized the severity of the charges. In two earlier trials, 106 individuals were convicted, highlighting the scale of the attack, which killed 257 and injured over 700 on March 12, 1993. The case remains one of the world's deadliest terror incidents.