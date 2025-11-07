Left Menu

Nigeria's New Army Chief Vows Strong Action Against Insurgents

Nigeria's new army chief, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has pledged to intensify military operations in the northeast against Islamist militias, following US President Donald Trump's warning of potential military action if Nigeria does not curtail violence against Christians. Shaibu assured enhanced military efforts to combat insurgent groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold commitment to national security, Nigeria's newly appointed army chief, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has vowed to escalate military operations against Islamist militias wreaking havoc in the country's northeast. This announcement comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a warning to Nigeria, spotlighting its inability to stem religious violence.

During his maiden operational visit to Borno State, the heart of a prolonged insurgency, Shaibu promised a revitalized campaign, emphasizing a comprehensive strategy to vanquish insurgency. "The Nigerian Army under my command will leave no stone unturned," Shaibu assured his troops, highlighting a renewed drive to eradicate the persistent threat.

With directives from President Bola Tinubu urging revitalized counterterrorism efforts, Shaibu called on soldiers to sustain pressure on insurgent groups Boko Haram and ISWAP. He promised enhanced logistics and welfare to bolster troop morale as these militants continue to mount attacks on both military targets and civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

