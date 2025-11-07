Historic Surrender: Seven Naxals Lay Down Arms in Chhattisgarh

In a significant turn of events, seven hardcore Naxals with a collective bounty of Rs 37 lakh surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district. Among them were four women, all members of the notorious Udanti Area Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), according to Raipur Range Inspector General of Police Amresh Mishra.

The Udanti Area Committee plays a crucial role in Maoist activities across the Gariaband and Dhamtari districts, extending to parts of Odisha. The surrender involved the handover of six weapons, including one Self Loading Rifle, three Insas rifles, and two country-made firearms, Mishra confirmed.

Inspector General Mishra emphasized the success of counter-insurgency operations, crediting long-term security forces' efforts and a compelling surrender and rehabilitation policy for this development. The surrender aligns with recent trends, including last month's move when nearly 300 Naxalites laid down their arms in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)