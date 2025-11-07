Left Menu

Kerala's Stray Dog Dilemma: Navigating Supreme Court Directives

Kerala's Minister M B Rajesh addressed the court's directive on handling stray dogs. Emphasizing the challenges, he questioned the practicality of rehabilitating the dogs amidst high population density and local protests. He stressed implementing ongoing Animal Birth Control measures as laid out in Kerala's affidavit.

Kerala's Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh voiced concerns over the Supreme Court's directive on stray dogs, highlighting the difficulties of rehabilitation in the state. With media reports as his primary source, Rajesh emphasized the need for effective Animal Birth Control (ABC) measures rather than impractical relocations.

The minister revealed Kerala's challenges, citing high population density and frequent local protests as barriers to establishing animal shelters. Drawing from the state's affidavit, Rajesh pointed out that removing stray dogs from public spaces is ineffective, given the mixed urban-rural landscape.

Rajesh sought more practical solutions, expressing that no new directives were issued beyond existing court reiterations. The State's focus remains on sterilization and vaccination to manage the stray dog situation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

