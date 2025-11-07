Left Menu

Tragedy in Palghar: Teenager Detained in Father's Death

A 16-year-old boy in Palghar was detained for fatally striking his alcoholic father, who frequently assaulted family members. The incident occurred when the father attempted to strangle the boy, prompting him to act in self-defense. The teenager is now in a juvenile correctional facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:44 IST
Tragedy in Palghar: Teenager Detained in Father's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old boy has been detained by police in the tribal-dominated Mokhada area of Palghar district, following an incident in which he allegedly beat his alcoholic father to death. The tragedy unfolded on Thursday morning, according to local officials.

The deceased, Bhagwan Navasu Uthar, aged 45, returned home in an intoxicated state and commenced assaulting his family members, a pattern of behavior he often displayed. Tensions escalated when his son intervened to protect the family, leading Uthar to allegedly attempt to strangle the teenager.

In response, the boy reportedly used a wooden pestle to strike his father on the head and face, resulting in Uthar's immediate death. The boy has since been taken into custody and placed in a juvenile correctional home in Bhiwandi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Unfurls: U.S. Concerns Over Israel's Gaza Campaign

Controversy Unfurls: U.S. Concerns Over Israel's Gaza Campaign

 Global
2
Police Uncover Drug Plot to Frame Business Rival

Police Uncover Drug Plot to Frame Business Rival

 India
3
Azerbaijan's Stance on Gaza Peacekeeping Deployment

Azerbaijan's Stance on Gaza Peacekeeping Deployment

 Global
4
Spanish Police Dismantle Drug Operations Linked to Tren de Aragua Gang

Spanish Police Dismantle Drug Operations Linked to Tren de Aragua Gang

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025