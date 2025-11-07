Tragedy in Palghar: Teenager Detained in Father's Death
A 16-year-old boy in Palghar was detained for fatally striking his alcoholic father, who frequently assaulted family members. The incident occurred when the father attempted to strangle the boy, prompting him to act in self-defense. The teenager is now in a juvenile correctional facility.
A 16-year-old boy has been detained by police in the tribal-dominated Mokhada area of Palghar district, following an incident in which he allegedly beat his alcoholic father to death. The tragedy unfolded on Thursday morning, according to local officials.
The deceased, Bhagwan Navasu Uthar, aged 45, returned home in an intoxicated state and commenced assaulting his family members, a pattern of behavior he often displayed. Tensions escalated when his son intervened to protect the family, leading Uthar to allegedly attempt to strangle the teenager.
In response, the boy reportedly used a wooden pestle to strike his father on the head and face, resulting in Uthar's immediate death. The boy has since been taken into custody and placed in a juvenile correctional home in Bhiwandi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
