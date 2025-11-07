Left Menu

Himachal's Mass Movement: Anti-Drug Walkathon Aims for Impact

Himachal Pradesh embarks on an anti-drug campaign, transforming it into a mass movement. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the Anti-Chitta Walkathon in Shimla on November 15, which will involve various awareness activities. The government is committed to eradicating the drug issue with comprehensive state-level actions.

Himachal Pradesh is transforming its anti-drug initiative into a mass movement, as declared by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The upcoming Anti-Chitta Walkathon in Shimla on November 15 aims to galvanize public support with a series of awareness activities planned to engage youths, students, and citizens.

Convening a preparatory meeting for the event, Sukhu emphasized the importance of public participation, with registration facilitated through a bar code system. The walkathon will proceed from Ridge to Chaura Maidan and features a diversity of participants from various societal sectors committed to battling the drug menace.

The state administration, in severe resolve to eliminate chitta, gears up for a three-month-long campaign supported by district and sub-divisional level events. Sukhu, along with cabinet members and legislators, is poised to take part, while DGP Ashok Tiwari oversees event preparations.

