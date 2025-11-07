Left Menu

Espionage Web Unraveled: Convictions in Visakhapatnam Navy Case

Two individuals have been sentenced for over five years for their roles in the Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case linked to Pakistan. The National Investigation Agency revealed their involvement with foreign intelligence via social media, admitting to sharing classified information for monetary gains. Six individuals have been sentenced so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:04 IST
Espionage Web Unraveled: Convictions in Visakhapatnam Navy Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced that two more individuals have been sentenced in relation to the Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case. These sentences add more weight to the ongoing investigation that has highlighted significant security breaches involving foreign intelligence.

The NIA Special Court in Visakhapatnam sentenced Kalavalapalli Konda Babu and Aviansh Somal to five years and ten months of simple imprisonment each. Both have also been fined Rs 5,000, with an additional year of imprisonment in case of non-payment.

This case has now seen a total of six convictions. Investigations proved that the accused shared sensitive defense information with foreign agents, compromising national security. Initial contact with these agents was made through Facebook, with monetary transactions facilitated by other convicted individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
2
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States
3
Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier to US Entry

Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier ...

 Global
4
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025