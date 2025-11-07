Espionage Web Unraveled: Convictions in Visakhapatnam Navy Case
Two individuals have been sentenced for over five years for their roles in the Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case linked to Pakistan. The National Investigation Agency revealed their involvement with foreign intelligence via social media, admitting to sharing classified information for monetary gains. Six individuals have been sentenced so far.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced that two more individuals have been sentenced in relation to the Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case. These sentences add more weight to the ongoing investigation that has highlighted significant security breaches involving foreign intelligence.
The NIA Special Court in Visakhapatnam sentenced Kalavalapalli Konda Babu and Aviansh Somal to five years and ten months of simple imprisonment each. Both have also been fined Rs 5,000, with an additional year of imprisonment in case of non-payment.
This case has now seen a total of six convictions. Investigations proved that the accused shared sensitive defense information with foreign agents, compromising national security. Initial contact with these agents was made through Facebook, with monetary transactions facilitated by other convicted individuals.
