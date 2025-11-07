Left Menu

Karnataka's Disinformation Bill: Balancing Truth and Free Speech

Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge announced plans for a Disinformation Bill to regulate the spread of falsehoods and misinformation. The Bill aims to balance control of disinformation with maintaining free speech. Highlighted was the threat posed by technology, like AI, in amplifying fake content.

Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge revealed intentions to introduce the Karnataka Disinformation Bill, targeting those responsible for spreading falsehoods and platforms facilitating misinformation. The government's aim, he said, is to address harmful content while preserving free speech, creativity, and satire.

Kharge emphasized the danger posed by disinformation due to its intentional and harmful effects, especially exacerbated by modern technology. Tools such as AI now enable the creation of realistic deepfake videos and fabricated documents, further complicating efforts to combat fake news.

At the Policy Dialogue 'Truth, Trust and Technology,' Kharge explained the government's mission to regulate both misinformation and the platforms that allow it to spread. He acknowledged the difficulty for platforms in monitoring content but stressed the need for unified laws.

Latest News

