Mysterious Shooting Alarms Samba District
A 60-year-old man was shot near a bank ATM in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir. The motive remains unclear, but preliminary investigations suggest a personal rivalry or robbery attempt. Even though a terror link is ruled out, police continue to investigate the incident.
A shooting incident shook the Bari Brahmana market in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday night, leaving a 60-year-old man injured.
The man, identified as Bishan Dass from Channi Kartholi village, sustained a bullet wound and was promptly taken to a hospital.
Authorities are investigating the motive, which could involve personal rivalry or robbery, while ruling out any terror connections.
