Mysterious Shooting Alarms Samba District

A shooting incident shook the Bari Brahmana market in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday night, leaving a 60-year-old man injured.

The man, identified as Bishan Dass from Channi Kartholi village, sustained a bullet wound and was promptly taken to a hospital.

Authorities are investigating the motive, which could involve personal rivalry or robbery, while ruling out any terror connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)