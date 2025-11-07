Left Menu

Mysterious Shooting Alarms Samba District

A 60-year-old man was shot near a bank ATM in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir. The motive remains unclear, but preliminary investigations suggest a personal rivalry or robbery attempt. Even though a terror link is ruled out, police continue to investigate the incident.

Updated: 07-11-2025 23:34 IST
A shooting incident shook the Bari Brahmana market in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday night, leaving a 60-year-old man injured.

The man, identified as Bishan Dass from Channi Kartholi village, sustained a bullet wound and was promptly taken to a hospital.

Authorities are investigating the motive, which could involve personal rivalry or robbery, while ruling out any terror connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

