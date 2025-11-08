Protests Escalate to Violence in Pali District

A tense atmosphere enveloped Pali district on Friday as a planned sit-in by the Rashtriya Pashupalak Sangh and the DNT Sangharsh Samiti escalated into violence.

The protest, held near Balrai village close to Rani town, erupted around 4 pm and quickly devolved into chaos as protesters began pelting stones, resulting in injuries to a policeman. In response, police deployed baton charges and fired tear gas to disperse the thousands-strong crowd.

The altercation caused a significant traffic disruption on the Beawar-Pindwara Highway (NH-162), necessitating traffic diversions. The district administration is currently in dialogue with protest leaders to pacify the situation, while maintaining heavy police presence to prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)