Protests Escalate to Violence in Pali District

Tensions rose in Pali district as a protest by Rashtriya Pashupalak Sangh and DNT Sangharsh Samiti turned violent, leading to a clash with the police. Stone-pelting injured a policeman, prompting police to use tear gas. Traffic was disrupted, but talks continue to resolve the issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 08-11-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 00:00 IST
A tense atmosphere enveloped Pali district on Friday as a planned sit-in by the Rashtriya Pashupalak Sangh and the DNT Sangharsh Samiti escalated into violence.

The protest, held near Balrai village close to Rani town, erupted around 4 pm and quickly devolved into chaos as protesters began pelting stones, resulting in injuries to a policeman. In response, police deployed baton charges and fired tear gas to disperse the thousands-strong crowd.

The altercation caused a significant traffic disruption on the Beawar-Pindwara Highway (NH-162), necessitating traffic diversions. The district administration is currently in dialogue with protest leaders to pacify the situation, while maintaining heavy police presence to prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

