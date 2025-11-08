Protests Escalate to Violence in Pali District
Tensions rose in Pali district as a protest by Rashtriya Pashupalak Sangh and DNT Sangharsh Samiti turned violent, leading to a clash with the police. Stone-pelting injured a policeman, prompting police to use tear gas. Traffic was disrupted, but talks continue to resolve the issues.
- Country:
- India
A tense atmosphere enveloped Pali district on Friday as a planned sit-in by the Rashtriya Pashupalak Sangh and the DNT Sangharsh Samiti escalated into violence.
The protest, held near Balrai village close to Rani town, erupted around 4 pm and quickly devolved into chaos as protesters began pelting stones, resulting in injuries to a policeman. In response, police deployed baton charges and fired tear gas to disperse the thousands-strong crowd.
The altercation caused a significant traffic disruption on the Beawar-Pindwara Highway (NH-162), necessitating traffic diversions. The district administration is currently in dialogue with protest leaders to pacify the situation, while maintaining heavy police presence to prevent further unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tanzanian Election Turmoil: Treason Charges Amidst Violence
Political Turbulence: Gender Violence and Distrust in Mexico's Leadership
BJP Accuses TMC of Violence Amid SIR in West Bengal
Bihar Assembly Elections: High Stakes and Scattered Violence Amid Robust Turnout
Boundary Dispute Sparks Violence in Odisha Villages