Nigeria's New Army Chief Vows to Intensify Anti-Terror Operations

Nigeria's new army chief, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, vowed to intensify military operations against terrorists in the north, following US President Donald Trump's threat to intervene. Trump criticized Nigeria for not protecting Christians, although experts highlight the conflict's complex religious and ethnic motives affecting both Christians and Muslims.

Amidst international pressure, Nigeria's newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has pledged to ramp up military efforts against terrorist factions in the northern region of the country. The announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump threatened possible military action if Nigeria fails to curb attacks on Christians.

In a strategic address to military personnel in Maiduguri, the heart of Nigeria's long-standing conflict, Shaibu underscored the necessity of victory in what he described as a pivotal stage of the ongoing battle. He assured the troops of enhanced resources and fresh tactics to ensure success against insurgent groups like Boko Haram.

Experts argue that Trump's comments may oversimplify an intricate scenario. Nigeria, nearly evenly divided among Christians and Muslims, faces threats from both religious extremists and socio-economic conflicts, with Muslim communities in the north primarily bearing the brunt of extremist violence.

