Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Missile
South Korea condemned North Korea's missile launch towards the sea on Friday, urging its neighbor to halt escalating tensions. The defense ministry expressed regret over Pyongyang's criticism of U.S.-South Korea military drills and meetings, highlighting the ongoing challenges in inter-Korean relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-11-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 06:00 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
In an effort to address escalating tensions, South Korea's defense ministry has condemned North Korea's recent missile launch. The launch, which took place on Friday, saw a missile headed towards the sea off North Korea's east coast.
South Korea has called for its northern neighbor to exercise restraint and halt actions that could increase inter-Korean tensions. The missile launch has raised concerns amidst ongoing friction in the region.
Adding to the discord, Pyongyang criticized the U.S.-South Korea annual joint military drills, which South Korea's defense ministry describes as a regrettable stance that further complicates diplomatic relations.
