Federal Court Ruling Ensures Full SNAP Benefits Amid Government Shutdown

Amid a US government shutdown, several states began issuing full SNAP benefits following a court ruling that prohibits the Trump administration from relying on a contingency fund for partial payments. The decision brings relief to many low-income Americans who depend on this nutritional assistance for everyday expenses.

Updated: 08-11-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 06:14 IST
  United States

Residents across several US states, including California, Wisconsin, and Oregon, began receiving their full SNAP food aid as an appeals court enforced a ruling requiring the Trump administration to fund these benefits amidst a prolonged US government shutdown.

A judge had initially mandated the Republican administration to continue payments under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by Friday. However, the administration appealed to suspend the order citing limited contingency funds, only for the appeals court to uphold the initial order.

With the Supreme Court now involved, states are responding rapidly. Officials in some areas confirmed full benefits disbursement, while others have yet to follow suit, awaiting further federal guidance amidst rising uncertainty among SNAP recipients.

