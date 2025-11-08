Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Full SNAP Payments Amid Shutdown Tensions

The Supreme Court temporarily blocked a lower court's order requiring full SNAP payments during the U.S. government shutdown. Despite this, some states successfully issued full benefits, sparking a legal battle with the Trump administration, which argued there were insufficient funds for full payments.

The Supreme Court on Friday intervened in a heated dispute over SNAP food aid, granting the Trump administration's emergency plea to block a court-mandated full funding of benefits during the ongoing government shutdown. The Republican administration had been directed to allocate payments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by the end of the week.

Despite pushback, certain states moved to provide full SNAP payments. Wisconsin and Oregon were among those issuing full benefits to households, ensuring families reliant on assistance could access food immediately. The swift actions by state officials highlighted the program's critical role socioeconomically.

The Trump administration warned that states were depleting the agency's remaining funds, potentially affecting other states' allocations. Recipients remain in limbo, with the legal standoff exacerbating uncertainty and anxiety, particularly as basic living costs increase, leaving many to question when their aid will arrive.

