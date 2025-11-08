Left Menu

Instagram user booked for creating fake video depicting Shivakumar pushing Siddaramaiah

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-11-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 12:00 IST
An FIR has been registered against an Instagram user for allegedly creating and circulating a fake video, created using AI technology, depicting Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar pushing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint lodged by advocate Deepu C R on Friday, he came across the video posted on an Instagram account named 'Kannada Chitraranga'.

The fake video, mimicking a news channel broadcast that is being circulated as breaking news on social media, had allegedly been edited using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, depicting Shivakumar pushing Siddaramaiah, it stated.

The complainant highlighted that the AI-edited fake video was shared with statements such as ''Shivakumar pushed CM Siddaramaiah and the latter fell,'' ''Happened during the meeting,'' and ''Enraged DKS pushed CM.'' According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that the video was created and shared with the intention of damaging the reputation of both the CM and the Deputy CM, and to create a ''negative perception'' about them among the public.

He further stated that such content could cause unrest in society and bring disrepute to the state government.

Based on the complaint, the Sadashivanagar Police registered an FIR under Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 336(4) (forgery), and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

