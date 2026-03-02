India Strategizes Amidst West Asia Tensions to Secure Oil Supplies
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri has reviewed India's oil supplies amid West Asian tensions. The government assures steps to ensure affordable petroleum products. The Commerce Ministry discussed the geopolitical impact on export-import logistics, focusing on maintaining predictable cargo movements and minimizing delays. Key agencies and stakeholders participated in this review.
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri on Monday assessed the ongoing supply situation of crude oil, LPG, and other petroleum products. This review comes as tensions rise in West Asia, a crucial region for India's oil imports. The Petroleum Ministry announced continuous monitoring and proactive measures to ensure product availability and affordability.
Given India's significant reliance on West Asian natural resources, the Ministry of Petroleum emphasized in a post on X that they are vigilant in addressing the geopolitical developments. The ministry assured, "All necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure the availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country."
Simultaneously, the Department of Commerce convened with key stakeholders to assess geopolitical impacts on India's export-import logistics. Chaired by Special Secretary Suchindra Misra and DGFT Lav Agarwal, the discussions involved logistics operators, customs, financial services, and industry representatives, focusing on maintaining cargo movement predictability and minimizing delays.
During the meeting, stakeholders outlined changes in routing, vessel schedules, and cost trends, emphasizing the need for seamless export-import processes. The Commerce Ministry highlighted the importance of ensuring efficient documentation and payment procedures while the situation unfolds.
