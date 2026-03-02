Lebanese Government Cracks Down on Hezbollah: Tensions Rise in the Middle East

The Lebanese government's declaration banning Hezbollah's military actions indicates a crucial shift in the nation's power dynamics. On Monday, the government responded to Hezbollah's attack on Israel, intended to avenge Iran's Supreme Leader's death, marking a profound escalation of tensions.

In retaliation for Hezbollah's assault, Israel conducted extensive airstrikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, affiliated with Hezbollah, killing 31 people, as reported by the Lebanese health ministry. The situation has further strained a region already embroiled in conflict following US and Israeli actions against Iran.

Amidst calls for restraint, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam urged Hezbollah to cease operations outside state control, stressing that decisions of war and peace belong to the government alone. Observers, however, are skeptical about the effectiveness of enforcing such a dramatic policy shift in Lebanon.

