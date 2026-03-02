Middle East Turmoil Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Oil and natural gas prices surged on Monday following military strikes involving Israel, the U.S., and Iran, leading to the shutdown of vital oil and gas facilities across the Middle East. The disruption also affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, exacerbating energy supply concerns.

The increased prices pose a risk to the global economic recovery, potentially reigniting inflation and spiking U.S. retail gasoline prices. Brent crude futures reached a peak of $82.37 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $72.07 per barrel amid escalating tensions.

Amidst this backdrop, regional producers like Saudi Arabia have faced attacks on domestic refineries, and QatarEnergy halted LNG production. The conflict continues to threaten the stability of the oil and gas market, with analysts monitoring the situation closely for further developments.