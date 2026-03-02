Left Menu

Middle East Turmoil Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Oil and natural gas prices surged due to conflict involving Israeli, U.S., and Iranian forces, impacting the Middle East's energy infrastructure. The price hike threatens global economic recovery and increases inflation risks. Analysts predict potential further price spikes amid ongoing uncertainty and supply disruptions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil and natural gas prices surged on Monday following military strikes involving Israel, the U.S., and Iran, leading to the shutdown of vital oil and gas facilities across the Middle East. The disruption also affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, exacerbating energy supply concerns.

The increased prices pose a risk to the global economic recovery, potentially reigniting inflation and spiking U.S. retail gasoline prices. Brent crude futures reached a peak of $82.37 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $72.07 per barrel amid escalating tensions.

Amidst this backdrop, regional producers like Saudi Arabia have faced attacks on domestic refineries, and QatarEnergy halted LNG production. The conflict continues to threaten the stability of the oil and gas market, with analysts monitoring the situation closely for further developments.

