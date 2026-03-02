Congress Criticizes Self-Styled Vishwaguru Amidst Rising Middle East Tensions

On Monday, the Congress party recalled former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's 2005 criticism of the US-led Iraq invasion, describing it as a 'mistake,' and emphasized the importance of a government standing firm for its beliefs and people. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a 'self-styled Vishwaguru' who would fail to learn such lessons.

The criticism came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the targeted assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, allegedly by Israel and the US. Congress condemned the attack, describing it as imperialism and incompatible with international norms. Khamenei's killing has heightened regional instability.

The Congress called on the Indian government to actively work towards de-escalating the hostilities and ensure the safety of Indians in the Middle East. In response to the attacks, US President Donald Trump urged Iranians to oppose their Islamic leadership, signaling a renewed focus on regime change in the region.