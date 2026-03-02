Mercedes-Benz Revamps V-Class: Luxury on Wheels for India

On Monday, Mercedes-Benz India unveiled a significant stride in its luxury automotive offerings by launching a locally-assembled V-Class MPV, priced at Rs 1.40 crore. This strategic move aligns with the brand's commitment to cater to India's evolving market for luxury vehicles.

CEO Santosh Iyer conveyed optimism about upcoming fiscal sales, predicting growth even if it falls short of double digits. The company expects a better economic and sales performance by March 2026, despite current economic uncertainties and anticipated price hikes scheduled for April.

With advanced features like an AIRMATIC air suspension tailored for Indian roads, the new six-seater V-Class aims to redefine luxury travel for India's high-end clientele. This marks the 12th model crafted at the Chakan facility, which boasts an annual capacity of 20,000 cars.