Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz Revamps V-Class: Luxury on Wheels for India

Mercedes-Benz India anticipates growth in vehicle sales next fiscal with the launch of the locally-assembled V-Class luxury MPV. Despite potential economic and geopolitical challenges, the company remains optimistic about a gradual growth trajectory. The V-Class features advanced specifications including AIRMATIC suspension tailored for Indian roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:59 IST
Mercedes-Benz Revamps V-Class: Luxury on Wheels for India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Mercedes-Benz India unveiled a significant stride in its luxury automotive offerings by launching a locally-assembled V-Class MPV, priced at Rs 1.40 crore. This strategic move aligns with the brand's commitment to cater to India's evolving market for luxury vehicles.

CEO Santosh Iyer conveyed optimism about upcoming fiscal sales, predicting growth even if it falls short of double digits. The company expects a better economic and sales performance by March 2026, despite current economic uncertainties and anticipated price hikes scheduled for April.

With advanced features like an AIRMATIC air suspension tailored for Indian roads, the new six-seater V-Class aims to redefine luxury travel for India's high-end clientele. This marks the 12th model crafted at the Chakan facility, which boasts an annual capacity of 20,000 cars.

TRENDING

1
Shia-Sunni Unity Rises Amid Prayers for Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei

Shia-Sunni Unity Rises Amid Prayers for Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei

 India
2
Controversy Over Saheli Pink Smart Cards in Delhi

Controversy Over Saheli Pink Smart Cards in Delhi

 India
3
SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26

SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26

 India
4
Border Strife: Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amidst Regional Unrest

Border Strife: Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amidst Regional Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026