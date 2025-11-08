Left Menu

Man with links to KLF among two arrested in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-11-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 12:59 IST
Two men, one of whom was allegedly associated with terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), were arrested on Saturday, police said.

Police said as per preliminary findings, they were ''acting on the directions of their foreign handlers'', and had procured illegal weapons from across the border to carry out crimes in Punjab.

The duo were also allegedly involved in a murder case, and four weapons have also been recovered from their possession.

''Bikramjit Singh is associated with the terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and has a criminal history with cases registered under the Explosives Act, attempt to murder, and the Arms Act,'' said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

''He was also involved in the 2018 grenade attack on a religious place at Raja Sansi,'' Yadav said in a post on X.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bikramjit, acting on the directions of his foreign handlers, had procured illegal weapons from across the border to carry out sensational crimes in Punjab, the DGP added.

''The recovery includes four pistols and one revolver, one PX5 foreign-made .30 caliber pistol, one .30 caliber pistol, one .45 caliber foreign-made pistol, one .32 caliber pistol, one revolver, and live cartridges,'' Yadav said.

Further investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including the backward and forward linkages of the network, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

