Left Menu

India, Australia discuss progress of trade pact talks; agree on early conclusion

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 19:30 IST
India, Australia discuss progress of trade pact talks; agree on early conclusion
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday reviewed the progress of negotiations for the second tranche of trade agreement with his Australian counterpart Don Farrell, an official statement said.

''Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work constructively towards the early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial CECA (comprehensive economic cooperation agreement),'' it said.

The first part of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) entered into force in December 2022.

During the meeting, the Ministers reviewed the progress made under the CECA negotiations and discussed pathways to elevate bilateral trade and economic partnerships.

The discussions covered a wide range of areas including trade in goods, services, investment and cooperation in mutually beneficial, it said.

In 2024–25, bilateral merchandise trade between India and Australia stood at USD 24.1 billion, with India's exports registering a growth of 14 per cent in 2023–24 and a further 8 per cent in 2024–25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athawale

NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athaw...

 India
2
Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, says Ajit Pawar

Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, say...

 India
3
Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'

UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the peo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025