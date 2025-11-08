Left Menu

Powerful tornado in Brazil kills 6 people, injures more than 400 others

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 08-11-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 21:41 IST
Powerful tornado in Brazil kills 6 people, injures more than 400 others

A powerful tornado in Brazil's southern state of Parana killed six people and injured more than 400 others Friday night, state officials said Saturday.

The tornado, which hit speeds of more than 250 kph, destroyed dozens of homes and prompted the government to declare an emergency in the affected region.

State officials in a statement said at least one person was missing hours after the tornado touched down. Five of the killed were adults and the sixth was a 14-year-old girl.

The government said that 437 people, including children and pregnant women, had received medical attention at hospitals and on-site units. Of those, at least 10 underwent surgery and nine remained in serious condition.

On social media, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gurugram Police, Google Maps launch real-time traffic alerts to improve road safety

Gurugram Police, Google Maps launch real-time traffic alerts to improve road...

 India
2
Over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai but only 8 shelters for them, say BMC officials

Over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai but only 8 shelters for them, say BMC offic...

 India
3
BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance

BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance

 India
4
Health minister directs Delhi govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine stock, quality patient care

Health minister directs Delhi govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine sto...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025