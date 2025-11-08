Left Menu

Woman sets mother-in-law ablaze in Andhra Pradesh

A 30-year-old woman got her mother-in-law tied to a chair, blindfolded, sprinkled petrol and set her ablaze here as she was enraged by the latters interference in the misunderstandings between her and her husband, said a police official on Saturday.Police said Lalitha Devi 30 got her mother-in-law Jayanti Kanakamahalakshmi 63 to engage in a donga police police and thief game with her eight-year-old daughter.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 08-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 22:34 IST
Woman sets mother-in-law ablaze in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old woman got her mother-in-law tied to a chair, blindfolded, sprinkled petrol and set her ablaze here as she was enraged by the latter's interference in the misunderstandings between her and her husband, said a police official on Saturday.

Police said Lalitha Devi (30) got her mother-in-law Jayanti Kanakamahalakshmi (63) to engage in a 'donga police' (police and thief) game with her eight-year-old daughter. She committed the crime on Friday at around 10 AM.

''Daughter-in-law (Devi) killed her mother-in-law (Kanakamahalakshmi) by pouring petrol on her and setting her ablaze. Devi was enraged at Kanakamahalakshmi as she was interfering in the misunderstandings she had with her husband,'' the official told PTI.

Seeing her grandmother screaming for her life, Devi's daughter attempted to go near her and in that process she also suffered burn injuries, the official said.

Later, Devi informed her priest husband that Kanakamahalakshmi received burns due to a short circuit from the television.

When police reached the spot, and during an investigation, it led to the arrest of Devi.

Meanwhile, Devi's daughter is undergoing treatment for her burn injuries, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Man found dead with gunshot injury in Delhi park

Man found dead with gunshot injury in Delhi park

 India
2
UPDATE 2-Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks collapse, ceasefire continues, Taliban says

UPDATE 2-Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks collapse, ceasefire continues, Tal...

 Global
3
3 killed, 3 injured in balcony collapse in Odisha's Cuttack, CM announces compensation

3 killed, 3 injured in balcony collapse in Odisha's Cuttack, CM announces co...

 India
4
Second external power line restored at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Second external power line restored at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear pla...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025