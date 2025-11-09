Left Menu

Family of woman who died after rape attempt demands action against teen accused; villagers bloc NH

PTI | Shimla/Hamirpur | Updated: 09-11-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 16:11 IST
Family of woman who died after rape attempt demands action against teen accused; villagers bloc NH
  • Country:
  • India

Following the death of a 40-year-old woman due to grievous injuries sustained while resisting an alleged rape attempt, the deceased's family members and villagers on Sunday blocked a national highway in Hamirpur district, demanding strict action against the juvenile accused.

The blockade was lifted after nearly three hours following intervention of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who spoke to the relatives of the deceased over phone and assured justice.

The woman died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh on Friday night, five days after she was allegedly attacked on November 3.

The 14-year-old accused who had confessed to the crime is lodged in a juvenile home.

Enraged over the incident, family members of the deceased and villagers blocked the Hamirpur-Dharamshala national highway stretch near Jhaniyari village, around 8 km from Hamirpur town, by keeping the woman's body on the road, and demanded justice for the deceased.

The police and local administration were at the spot, with senior officials trying to pacify the villagers who demanded the accused be brought there.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 3 in Sasan village of Hamirpur district. The woman was cutting grass in a nearby field when the accused -- a student of Class 9 -- forcibly grabbed her and tried to sexually assault her.

When she resisted, he brutally attacked her with a stick and a sickle, inflicting severe injuries, they added.

The villagers saw the woman lying in the field, bleeding profusely. They informed police, who rushed her to Hamirpur Medical College for treatment, from where she was referred to PGI Chandigarh.

Police found pieces of a broken pen and a scale at the crime scene. During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime, they said.

The evidence found at the spot suggests the accused committed the act with the intention of sexual assault, police said, adding that a case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal: Three Sainik School staffers held in cadet's death case

Arunachal: Three Sainik School staffers held in cadet's death case

 India
2
Foolproof security arrangements for Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab CEO

Foolproof security arrangements for Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab CEO

 India
3
Al-Sharaa to become first Syrian president to visit White House after unlikely rise

Al-Sharaa to become first Syrian president to visit White House after unlike...

 Lebanon
4
Rajnath hits out at Revanth, alleges Congress trying to divide nation on religious lines

Rajnath hits out at Revanth, alleges Congress trying to divide nation on rel...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025