Rajasthan governor bats for afforestation, conservation to tackle climate crisis

He inaugurated the event by planting a Kalpvriksh sapling.Dr Meghendra Sharma of Vigyan Bharti said the organisation has launched a drive to convert unused municipal land into green belts in Jaipur, Alwar and Sikar districts.

09-11-2025 17:51 IST
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Sunday urged citizens to step up tree plantation and protect saplings until they mature, saying preservation of air, water and soil purity was vital in tackling the state's environmental crisis.

Speaking at the ''Ek Vriksh Maa Ke Naam'' programme organised by Vigyan Bharti at Sitapura's Science Bharti Park, Bagde said trees enrich the earth and must be nurtured after planting. He lauded the organisation's effort to convert a dumping yard into an ''oxy zone'' and said similar green interventions should be replicated across urban and industrial areas.

''Planting trees alone is not enough; we must ensure their survival and protect the ecosystem that sustains wildlife and human life,'' Bagde said, calling for scientific approaches to environmental management, including waste handling, rainwater harvesting and environmental education.

The governor also stressed the need for greater green initiatives in industrial zones and urged citizens to take part in campaigns to improve local air and water quality. He inaugurated the event by planting a ''Kalpvriksh'' sapling.

Dr Meghendra Sharma of Vigyan Bharti said the organisation has launched a drive to convert unused municipal land into green belts in Jaipur, Alwar and Sikar districts. The programme featured displays and outreach aimed at raising public awareness about urban greenery and sustainable practices.

